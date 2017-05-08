Development Review Team praised by developers

Area developers are appreciating a new service offered by the city, according to the following news release from the public information office: The City of Minot has launched a new resource that enables developers to meet with key city staff members at the same time, creating an effective method to review proposals at the beginning of the approval process. The Development Review Team is a pre-application meeting designed to work through all aspects of a specific development proposal prior to the project being submitted to the City of Minot.

