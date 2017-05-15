DAV project winner
Submitted Photo From the left, Marshall and Olivia Freeman received a $500 check from Minot Disabled American Veterans Commander Ric Gutierrez. Olivia Freeman won second place in the Department of North Dakota 2017 Disabled American Veterans Raffle Ticket Project drawing.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Minot Daily News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Minot Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Minot Music Thread (Feb '15)
|Jan '17
|Musikologist
|4
|Asphalt paving scam artist are scamming there w... (Apr '12)
|Oct '16
|CHONK
|523
|North Dakota asphalt paving scams are becoming ... (Apr '12)
|Sep '16
|ocean blue
|790
|Family entertainment (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|wrowe62
|1
|Workers Needed in North Dakota (Mar '06)
|Jul '16
|BUDD PRESCOTT
|379
|Jason & Jennifer Guderjahn (Jan '13)
|Jul '16
|Truth 2
|2
|Hey Punk, Wanna Dance? (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Zeke the Pinhead
|1
Find what you want!
Search Minot Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC