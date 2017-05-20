Cynthia Wilder charged with conspiracy to commit murder

Cynthia L. Wilder has been charged with conspiracy to commit murder in the death of her husband's first wife, Angila Wilder, on Nov. 13, 2015. A jury convicted her husband, Richie Edwin Wilder Jr., in December 2016 of stabbing or cutting his ex-wife, Angila, 44 times in the face, neck and upper chest in the bedroom of her northwest Minot home.

