Courthouse evacuated after bomb threat
Andrea Johnson/MDN Ward County employees exit the Ward County office building shortly after 10 a.m. The court house and the office building were both ordered evacuated for about two hours Thursday after a bomb threat was called in to the courthouse. No bomb was found and Sheriff Bob Barnard gave the all clear for people to return to work shortly before noon on Thursday.
