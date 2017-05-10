Couple accused of being in possession of taxi driver's wallet

A Minot couple were arrested and charged with possession of a stolen credit card and a stolen Social Security card on Monday. According to a probable cause affidavit filed with the district court in Minot, a taxi driver told police that she was missing her wallet after she dropped off Zachary Manitz, 25, and Ashley Steele, 28, at the Super 8 Motel on North Broadway.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Minot Daily News.