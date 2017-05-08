'Coffee with Cramer' brings views bot...

'Coffee with Cramer' brings views both for and against new healthcare bill

Recent efforts from the G-O-P to overhaul health care in America compelled dozens of Minot residents to discuss the matter with Representative Kevin Cramer today. Today's 'coffee with Cramer' event was standing-room only as constituents wanted to hear from Cramer and share their own views.

