Classic Rock Coffee to host benefit concert

Classic Rock Coffee is providing the perfect blend of locally roasted coffee along with Magic City musicality Friday night, during Throughout the festive evening, concertgoers can enjoy the legendary sounds of poet, songwriter and musician Rick Watson, while helping to raise funds for Jo Khalifa, the owner of Mojo Roast Inc. Across the Magic City, Khalifa's generosity has assisted Minot's hockey and soccer teams and her compassion has improved the educational experiences of students in Guatemala. Although the local humanitarian and coffee roaster's health fluctuates, her passion for helping the community is stronger than ever.

