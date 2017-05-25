City puts spotlight on long-range budgeting
At a budget workshop for council members, council candidates and residents, Manager Tom Barry said the city will be doing more forecasting and modeling with five-year budget projections, allowing for more incremental adjustments to keep revenue and spending in line. Information presented at the workshop showed departmental needs over the next five years - ranging from new police cars to a new fire station - total more than $68 million.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Minot Daily News.
Add your comments below
Minot Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Gay sc names? (Nov '14)
|May 17
|Camro16
|4
|Minot Music Thread (Feb '15)
|Jan '17
|Musikologist
|4
|Asphalt paving scam artist are scamming there w... (Apr '12)
|Oct '16
|CHONK
|523
|North Dakota asphalt paving scams are becoming ... (Apr '12)
|Sep '16
|ocean blue
|790
|Family entertainment (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|wrowe62
|1
|Workers Needed in North Dakota (Mar '06)
|Jul '16
|BUDD PRESCOTT
|379
|Jason & Jennifer Guderjahn (Jan '13)
|Jul '16
|Truth 2
|2
Find what you want!
Search Minot Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC