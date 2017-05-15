City hosts basic budgeting workshops to educate residents
Two workshops designed to provide a greater understanding of the City of Minot's financial status and challenges will be held beginning this week. The public is welcome to attend the workshops, which are scheduled on Tuesdays, May 16 and 23, from 4:30 to 6 p.m. in Minot Municipal Auditorium, Room 203.
