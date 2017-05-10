City hires resilience program manager

The City of Minot has hired a consultant with a New York City hurricane recovery program as its National Disaster Resilience Program manager. John Zakian will oversee Minot's $74.3 million NDR program and its associated projects, plans and activities.

