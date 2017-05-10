Charlie's wins! Minot restaurant nabs...

Charlie's wins! Minot restaurant nabs top hot beef sandwich in North Dakota

Voters have chosen Charlie's Main Street CafA© in Minot as having the top hot beef sandwich in North Dakota, following an online USA Today competition. USA Today's '10 Best' page held different competitions in each state, depending on what's popular in each state, from burgers to grinders and even trout sandwiches.

Minot, ND

