Arts Crossing Ensemble performs celebrated Renaissance Mass
Submitteda SPhoto From left to right, Gabrielle Damschen, Kenneth Bowles, Mary Muhlbradt, Carlos Vieira, Efrain Amaya, DeVera Bowles and Peggy Rothchild make up the newly formed septet Arts Crossing Ensemble. Audiences at First Lutheran Church can experience the choral music of Rome, as the Arts Crossing Ensemble performs the sacred Mass, Considered the musical master of Renaissance polyphony, Padastrina's timeless compositions elevate the imagination of listeners with awe-inspiring harmonies and extraordinary melodies.
