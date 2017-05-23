Alleged drunk driver charged for spit...

Alleged drunk driver charged for spitting at police

14 hrs ago Read more: Minot Daily News

A 22-year-old Minot man is charged with driving drunk around the Minot High School-Magic City Campus parking lot on Tuesday evening and later of spitting at the officers transporting him to the Ward County Jail. Chase Rueben Rath is charged in district court with a Class C felony for spitting at Minot Senior Patrol Officer Jared Foley.

