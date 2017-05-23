Alleged drunk driver charged for spitting at police
A 22-year-old Minot man is charged with driving drunk around the Minot High School-Magic City Campus parking lot on Tuesday evening and later of spitting at the officers transporting him to the Ward County Jail. Chase Rueben Rath is charged in district court with a Class C felony for spitting at Minot Senior Patrol Officer Jared Foley.
