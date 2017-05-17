Accused ducks out on indecent exposure hearing
A judge issued a bench warrant Tuesday for a man accused of exposing himself to a woman in the women's restroom at a Minot hotel in July 2016. Anh Tuan Nguyen, 32, had been scheduled to change his plea to Class A misdemeanor indecent exposure, but was a no show at the hearing Tuesday.
