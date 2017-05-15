1 teen flown to Fargo, another to Min...

1 teen flown to Fargo, another to Minot following rollover Monday, May 15

A Grenora, North Dakota 15-year-old was flown to a Fargo hospital after a rollover in western North Dakota's Williams County. A second Grenora 15-year-old was flown to a Minot hospital.

