Woman charged with spitting at officer

A 33-year-old Minot woman is accused of spitting in the face of a Ward County Narcotics Task Force Officer when she was arrested on March 29. Sarah Marie Oliver is scheduled to make an initial appearance on the Class C felony charge on Monday in district court in Minot. According to a probable cause affidavit filed with the court by Task Force Officer Jason Bambanek, he went to Oliver's apartment with a social worker from Ward County Social Services to check on a 2-year-old boy at the residence.

