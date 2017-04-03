Woman charged with child neglect, child endangerment

A 29-year-old Minot woman is charged with felony child neglect and child endangerment for allegedly leaving her young son with a stranger on Aug. 3, 2016. According to a probable cause affidavit filed with the court, Sheena Marie Lavallie had only known Justin Mack for a day and a half when she left her toddler with him.

