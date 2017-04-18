Ward County scandal reaching wide audience
The story of the Ward County Commission's agreement to pay former Sheriff Steve Kukowski $75,000 in exchange for his resignation and agreement not to file suit against the county is reaching audiences far removed from the Minot area. On Monday, Minot Daily News Editor Michael W. Sasser was a guest on the News & Views with Joel Heitkamp on KFGO Fargo to discuss the Kukowski-county commission story.
