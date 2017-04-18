Wading through more than water at Oak Park
Unofficially, around a half inch to an inch of snow covered the area Sunday as shown in this photo taken of geese by the Souris River in Minot's Oak Park. By later in the day, much of the snow had melted.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Minot Daily News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Minot Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Minot Music Thread (Feb '15)
|Jan '17
|Musikologist
|4
|Asphalt paving scam artist are scamming there w... (Apr '12)
|Oct '16
|CHONK
|523
|North Dakota asphalt paving scams are becoming ... (Apr '12)
|Sep '16
|ocean blue
|792
|Family entertainment (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|wrowe62
|1
|Workers Needed in North Dakota (Mar '06)
|Jul '16
|BUDD PRESCOTT
|379
|Jason & Jennifer Guderjahn (Jan '13)
|Jul '16
|Truth 2
|2
|Hey Punk, Wanna Dance? (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Zeke the Pinhead
|1
Find what you want!
Search Minot Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC