Tuttle loses appeal to Supreme Court

Charles Tuttle, Minot, has lost his appeal of a district court decision requiring him to pay $127,001.01 for an outstanding Trinity Hospital bill. According to a North Dakota Supreme Court decision, Tuttle will be reimbursed for paying A.R. Audit's $80 filing fee, but he must still pay the debt, which Trinity assigned to A.R. Audit.

