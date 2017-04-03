Ticket Giveaway: Foreigner

Ticket Giveaway: Foreigner

Read more: Minot Daily News

Interested in taking a friend to see legendary Rock & Rollers, Foreigner, on April 8 at Four Bears in New Town? Minot Daily News is giving away one pair of tickets and two passes for a meet-and-greet with the band! Send an email to [email protected] with in the subject line by Wednesday, April 5 at 4 p.m. and include your name, address and phone number, to enter a drawing. The winner will be notified on Thursday, April 6 with instructions to claim the prize.

