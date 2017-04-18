The magic of - Storytellers'
Submitted Photo Minot State University's principal cellist, Erick Anderson, will perform the most well-known and monumental cello concerto in the repertoire, "Dvorak's Cello Concerto in B Minor," during the Minot Symphony Orchestra's production of "Storytellers," Saturday, April 29. A night of musical magic and spectacular stories awaits audiences as the Minot Symphony Orchestra closes out the 2016-2017 concert season with their production of Concertgoers can anticipate an evening of astonishing storytelling, as members of the symphony weave tales of mystery and excitement by way of harmonious expression and rhythmic performances.
