Temps above average so far

The first three months of this year have had above average temperatures and above average precipitation, said Joe Effertz of the North Central Research Extension Center, south of Minot. "This past month of March, we had an average temperature of 24.7 degrees, which was .2 degrees above the 110-year long-term average of 24.5 degrees," He said the lowest temperature of the month was -10 degrees on March 10 and the high was 60 degrees on March 29. Snowfall for the month was 6.3 inches, which is 0.1 inches below the long-term average of 6.4 inches and 1.9 inches above for the same period one year ago, according to Effertz.

