Teacher opens Books & Braids salon for young girls
An elementary school teacher found the perfect way to get students excited to go to school - open up a "hair salon." Little girls are lining up to make hair appointments with Sara Medalen before school at Sunnyside Elementary in Minot, North Dakota.
