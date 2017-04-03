Submitted - SPhoto Minot's WWI Memorial is located at Rosehill Memorial Park.

Submitted - SPhoto Minot's WWI Memori...

Minot's WWI Memorial is located at Rosehill Memorial Park.

20 hrs ago Read more: Minot Daily News

In an effort to preserve the legacy of World War I service members, the Ward County Historical Society is asking for Minot-area residents to take a personal moment of reflection, to honor the lives of more than 2 million American service members who aided allies Britain, France and Russia in their defeat of Germany. "Remind yourself that it's there, walk through the rows and see if you can find someone from the 164th Infantry Company D. There is nobody left from World War I and if people would go see the World War I monument, that would be a great tribute."

