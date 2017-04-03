Submitted - SPhoto Minot's WWI Memorial is located at Rosehill Memorial Park.
In an effort to preserve the legacy of World War I service members, the Ward County Historical Society is asking for Minot-area residents to take a personal moment of reflection, to honor the lives of more than 2 million American service members who aided allies Britain, France and Russia in their defeat of Germany. "Remind yourself that it's there, walk through the rows and see if you can find someone from the 164th Infantry Company D. There is nobody left from World War I and if people would go see the World War I monument, that would be a great tribute."
Start the conversation, or Read more at Minot Daily News.
Add your comments below
Minot Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Minot Music Thread (Feb '15)
|Jan '17
|Musikologist
|4
|Asphalt paving scam artist are scamming there w... (Apr '12)
|Oct '16
|CHONK
|523
|North Dakota asphalt paving scams are becoming ... (Apr '12)
|Sep '16
|ocean blue
|792
|Family entertainment (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|wrowe62
|1
|Workers Needed in North Dakota (Mar '06)
|Jul '16
|BUDD PRESCOTT
|379
|Jason & Jennifer Guderjahn (Jan '13)
|Jul '16
|Truth 2
|2
|Hey Punk, Wanna Dance? (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Zeke the Pinhead
|1
Find what you want!
Search Minot Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC