Souris Valley Animal Shelter hosts 11...

Souris Valley Animal Shelter hosts 11th annual gala

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: Minot Daily News

Submitted Photo The Souris Valley Animal Shelter will celebrate its 40th anniversary by raising funds to expand the size, services and resources of its shelter during the 11th annual "Evening to Paws," Saturday evening at the Grand Hotel in Minot. Saving lives by building for the future is the maxim held by the Souris Valley Animal Shelter as they present their 11th annual During the gala, the Souris Valley Animal Shelter will celebrate its 40th anniversary by raising funds to expand the size, services and resources of its shelter.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Minot Daily News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Minot Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Minot Music Thread (Feb '15) Jan '17 Musikologist 4
Asphalt paving scam artist are scamming there w... (Apr '12) Oct '16 CHONK 523
North Dakota asphalt paving scams are becoming ... (Apr '12) Sep '16 ocean blue 792
Family entertainment (Sep '16) Sep '16 wrowe62 1
News Workers Needed in North Dakota (Mar '06) Jul '16 BUDD PRESCOTT 379
Jason & Jennifer Guderjahn (Jan '13) Jul '16 Truth 2 2
Hey Punk, Wanna Dance? (Jun '16) Jun '16 Zeke the Pinhead 1
See all Minot Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Minot Forum Now

Minot Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Minot Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Iran
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Hong Kong
  3. Tornado
  4. Health Care
  5. Climate Change
 

Minot, ND

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,550 • Total comments across all topics: 280,301,655

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC