Souris Valley Animal Shelter hosts 11th annual gala
Submitted Photo The Souris Valley Animal Shelter will celebrate its 40th anniversary by raising funds to expand the size, services and resources of its shelter during the 11th annual "Evening to Paws," Saturday evening at the Grand Hotel in Minot. Saving lives by building for the future is the maxim held by the Souris Valley Animal Shelter as they present their 11th annual During the gala, the Souris Valley Animal Shelter will celebrate its 40th anniversary by raising funds to expand the size, services and resources of its shelter.
