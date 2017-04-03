Sewer improvements

Sewer improvements

Jill Schramm/MDN The intersection of Broadway and 18th Avenue Southwest is one low point where flooding can occur during heavy rain storms, prompting the MInot City Council to advance a storm sewer improvement project for the avenue. Acting contrary to committee recommendation and the bulk of weeks of public input, the Minot City Council voted 9-4 Monday to approve a storm sewer improvement project along 18th Avenue Southwest.

