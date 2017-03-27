Senior programs unaffected

Senior programs unaffected

Next Story Prev Story
49 min ago Read more: Minot Daily News

Jill Schramm/MDN Rep. Dan Ruby speaks at the Minot Area Chamber of Commerce's legislative forum Saturday in the State Fair Center. Programs for seniors would not lose any funding despite a cap on state spending in a bill approved by the House this past week, Rep. Dan Ruby, R-Minot, said at the Minot Area Chamber of Commerce's legislative forum Saturday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Minot Daily News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Minot Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Minot Music Thread (Feb '15) Jan '17 Musikologist 4
Asphalt paving scam artist are scamming there w... (Apr '12) Oct '16 CHONK 523
North Dakota asphalt paving scams are becoming ... (Apr '12) Sep '16 ocean blue 792
Family entertainment (Sep '16) Sep '16 wrowe62 1
News Workers Needed in North Dakota (Mar '06) Jul '16 BUDD PRESCOTT 379
Jason & Jennifer Guderjahn (Jan '13) Jul '16 Truth 2 2
Hey Punk, Wanna Dance? (Jun '16) Jun '16 Zeke the Pinhead 1
See all Minot Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Minot Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Ward County was issued at April 02 at 9:55AM CDT

Minot Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Minot Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Final Four
  2. Mexico
  3. China
  4. Health Care
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. Climate Change
  3. Syria
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. Death Penalty
 

Minot, ND

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,476 • Total comments across all topics: 280,001,733

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC