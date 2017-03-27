Senior programs unaffected

Jill Schramm/MDN Rep. Dan Ruby speaks at the Minot Area Chamber of Commerce's legislative forum Saturday in the State Fair Center. Programs for seniors would not lose any funding despite a cap on state spending in a bill approved by the House this past week, Rep. Dan Ruby, R-Minot, said at the Minot Area Chamber of Commerce's legislative forum Saturday.

