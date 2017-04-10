Ride the river - " a visual tour of Minot's river future
Submitted Art Ride the River - A Visual Tour of Minot's River Future will start at the Bark Park on the west side of Minot and end at Roosevelt Park Zoo on the east side of the city. Friends of the Souris River will lead Ride the River - A Visual Tour of Minot's River Future on Saturday, April 22. Starting at 10 a.m. near the Bark Park, participants will ride bike from Minot's western edge through town to Roosevelt Park.
