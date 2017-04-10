Ride the river - " a visual tour of M...

Ride the river - " a visual tour of Minot's river future

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: Minot Daily News

Submitted Art Ride the River - A Visual Tour of Minot's River Future will start at the Bark Park on the west side of Minot and end at Roosevelt Park Zoo on the east side of the city. Friends of the Souris River will lead Ride the River - A Visual Tour of Minot's River Future on Saturday, April 22. Starting at 10 a.m. near the Bark Park, participants will ride bike from Minot's western edge through town to Roosevelt Park.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Minot Daily News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Minot Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Minot Music Thread (Feb '15) Jan '17 Musikologist 4
Asphalt paving scam artist are scamming there w... (Apr '12) Oct '16 CHONK 523
North Dakota asphalt paving scams are becoming ... (Apr '12) Sep '16 ocean blue 792
Family entertainment (Sep '16) Sep '16 wrowe62 1
News Workers Needed in North Dakota (Mar '06) Jul '16 BUDD PRESCOTT 379
Jason & Jennifer Guderjahn (Jan '13) Jul '16 Truth 2 2
Hey Punk, Wanna Dance? (Jun '16) Jun '16 Zeke the Pinhead 1
See all Minot Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Minot Forum Now

Minot Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Minot Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Afghanistan
  5. North Korea
  1. Hong Kong
  2. Tornado
  3. Climate Change
  4. Iran
  5. Health Care
 

Minot, ND

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,783 • Total comments across all topics: 280,310,749

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC