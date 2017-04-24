Release of new flood plain maps nears
The release of new flood maps for Minot and Ward County remains on schedule for early June, according to Federal Emergency Management Agency representatives who were in Minot Thursday. Ryan Pietramali, branch chief of FEMA's mitigation division in Denver, and Jeff Herd, flood plain manager and insurance branch chief in FEMA's Denver office, visited with local government officials and staff, engineers and media on the mapping process.
