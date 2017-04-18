Rehabilitating homes

Jill Schramm/MDN Realtor Jeff Stremick and Doug Pfau, president of the Magic City Apartment Association and property supervisor with IMM, look over materials at a meeting of an Affordable Housing Advisory Committee meeting Wednesday. Minot apartment owners interested in rehabilitating properties for affordable housing will have the opportunity to apply for a forgivable loan through city's National Disaster Resilience Program.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Minot Daily News.