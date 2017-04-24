Raising a voice for the homeless

Submitted Photo Blues sensation Davy Knowles will perform the latest hits from his new album Bootleg during "Shelter Jam," a benefit concert to raise awareness and resources for the Minot Area Men's Winter Refuge Saturday, 6:30 p.m. at the Vegas Motel. Saturday night, the Vegas Motel will become a house of hard rock and stellar blues, as chart topping blues man Davy Knowles headlines Doors open at 6 p.m. with local rock and blues performer Alex Barcomb opening the concert at 7:30 p.m..

