Public payoff?

Ward County taxpayers may be asked to pick up a portion of their suspended sheriff's legal bills under a proposed agreement getting scrutiny from the Ward County state's attorney and county commission. However, multiple sources have confirmed to Minot Daily News that the proposed agreement includes dismissal of both civil and criminal charges against Kukowski and that Ward County will pay for a portion of the attorney fees amassed by the suspended sheriff during the lengthy legal process.

