No one injured in school bus accident at South Prairie on Thursday
No one was injured Thursday night when a northbound vehicle swerved and hit the South Prairie school bus as it was preparing to turn at the school corner 10 miles south of Minot. Superintendent Wayne Stanley said the school track team was returning from a meet in Underwood.
