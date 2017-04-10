Minot, Valley City residents win top medals at U.S. Armwrestling Championship
James Jensen of Minot and Mark Davies of Valley City are bringing home top medals from the U.S. Armwrestling Championship held in Reno, Nev., this past weekend. Jensen won gold for both hands and Davies won a silver medal with his right hand and a gold medal with his left hand.
Read more at Minot Daily News.
