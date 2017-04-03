Minot receives southern charm
Tonight through Saturday at 9 p.m., Savannah Rose and Atlanta Burning will showcase their Nashville sound at the Rockin' Horse. Fusing the traditional elements of country, rock and blues into their music, Savannah Rose and Atlanta Burning provide a hint of gospel to their soul stirring lyrics.
