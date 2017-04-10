Minot native found dead in Oklahoma, being investigated as possible homicide
The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation said that the body of 39-year-old Thomas Beebe was found on the Washita River, just south of Clinton, Okla., on April 5. Investigators learned that Beebe had recently moved from North Dakota to New Mexico to live with family, as part of probation. The family has set up a GoFundMe page to help cover costs of the funeral service.
