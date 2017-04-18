Minot missile field to shrink under t...

Minot missile field to shrink under treaty with Russia Monday, April 17

The number of Minuteman III intercontinental ballistic missiles in northern North Dakota will shrink from 150 to 133 by next February under a nuclear arms reduction treaty with Russia. The treaty was signed in April 2010 by former President Barack Obama and former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev.

