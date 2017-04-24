Minot memorial to honor workers who died on duty
Yellow ribbons will be on display along East Burdick Expressway near Roosevelt Park Zoo Friday in observance of Workers Memorial Day. The Northern Chapter of the Missouri Slope Central Labor Council will be placing the memorial with names of nine workers killed during 2016 in North Dakota.
