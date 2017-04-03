Minot man pleads guilty to sexually abusing 13-year-old

A 37-year-old Minot man pleaded guilty Thursday to sexually abusing a 13-year-old girl last summer, possessing child pornography and recording a sexually suggestive image of the victim. Philemon Bartel has been granted a plea deal in the case that would require him to serve about 20 years in prison, followed by 10 years of supervised probation.

