Minot man charged with intending to deal oxycodone

Eric Laine Rouse, 30, made an appearance in district court in Minot on Tuesday. He is charged with two class A felonies, one for allegedly intending to deal oxycodone and one for delivery of a controlled substance, a Class C felony charge of possession of drug paraphernalia, and a Class A misdemeanor charge of a fifth offense of driving with a suspended license in district court in Minot on Tuesday.

