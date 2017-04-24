Minot man charged with aggravated assault, burglary, criminal mischief

A 29-year-old Minot man is accused of breaking into his ex-girlfriend's residence last September and physically assaulting her and two months later damaging her residence while trying to get inside. James Michael Sime is charged with burglary, a Class B felony carrying a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison and a $20,000 fine, and aggravated assault, both Class C felonies carrying a maximum penalty of five years in prison and a $10,000 fine.

