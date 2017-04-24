Minot hotel - Best of the Best' again

Submitted Photo The Microtel Inn & Suites at 414 37th Avenue SW announced that it has been awarded the BEST OF THE BEST by Wyndham Hotel Group Worldwide, which recognizes the hotels Commitment to Excellence, Guest Reviews and Satisfaction, Hotel Quality Assurance, and Wyndham Rewards Enrollments. "This is a great honor for our hotel and a direct result of hard work of our wonderful staff," said Karen New, the hotel's General Manager.

