Minot city crews to start sweeping streets, filling potholes

Beginning April 17, crews will focus on sweeping specific quadrants of the city for two weeks at a time, working from 5 a.m. to 3 p.m. First they will start in the northeast quadrant of the city, consisting of the area north of Burdick Expressway and east of Broadway, followed by quadrants in the northwest, southwest and southeast, in that order.

