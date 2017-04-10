Minot AFB ICBMs, bombers impacted by New START
The number of silos containing Minuteman III intercontinental ballistic missiles in the Minot missile field will be reduced to meet the New START requirements. However, the missile field will retain 150 Minuteman III silos, according to an Air Force Global Strike Command spokesman.
