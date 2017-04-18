Men plead not guilty to theft-related charges
A 21-year-old Minot man entered not guilty pleas to various drug possession and theft related charges on Thursday in district court in Minot. In one case, he is charged with two counts of Class C felony burglary, one count of Class C felony criminal conspiracy to commit burglary, and two Class C felony counts of possession of stolen property, all dating back to Oct. 21, 2016.
