Men charged following disorderly ride down Broadway

Two men and a juvenile were arrested Tuesday afternoon after police received a report that they were driving down Broadway throwing clothing out of their vehicle and then fighting in the parking lot at McDonald's at 711 South Broadway in Minot. Duane Robert Bear, 27, Roseglen, was later charged in district court with Class B misdemeanor possession of marijuana paraphernalia and also with resisting arrest, a Class A misdemeanor carrying a maximum sentence of one year in jail and a $3,500 fine.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Minot Daily News.