Meet and greet Jessie Veeder

Thursday Read more: Minot Daily News

Submitted Photo Singer, songwriter and Forum News Service/Minot Daily News columnist Jessie Veeder will showcase her latest book, "Coming Home," before giving a live concert at The Taube Museum of Art, May 6 at 6:30 p.m. Columnist Jessie Veeder, whose Forum News Service column is a regular feature in Minot Daily News, has released a new book, a visual journey through the seasons that includes beautiful photography, poetry, recipes, stories and memories carefully handpicked from Veeder's collection.

