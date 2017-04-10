Meet and greet Jessie Veeder

Submitted Photo Singer, songwriter and Forum News Service/Minot Daily News columnist Jessie Veeder will showcase her latest book, "Coming Home," before giving a live concert at The Taube Museum of Art, May 6 at 6:30 p.m. Columnist Jessie Veeder, whose Forum News Service column is a regular feature in Minot Daily News, has released a new book, a visual journey through the seasons that includes beautiful photography, poetry, recipes, stories and memories carefully handpicked from Veeder's collection.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Minot Daily News.