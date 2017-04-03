Man charged with possession of hot coins and jewelry
A 27-year-old Minot man is accused of being in possession of property stolen during a burglary at Tom's Coin Shop in Minot on Feb. 25. Timothy Gene Repp made an initial appearance on the Class B felony possession of stolen property charge on Thursday in district court in Minot. According to a probable cause affidavit filed with the court, two men are seen on surveillance video entering and exiting Tom's Coin Shop on Feb. 25 at about 4:03 a.m. and then returning at 5:51 a.m. Police identified one of the men on the video as David Ellis Pejrano-Knutz.
