Man charged with felonious restraint

A 31-year-old Minot man was charged with Class C felony felonious restraint on Saturday after callers reported a fight between a man and a woman in a car near Trinity Hospital. Adam Harold Fredericksen told police that he had found methamphetamine he believed belonged to the woman and was trying to take her to the police to turn her in so she could get treatment.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Minot Daily News.